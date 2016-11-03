Legal Society panel on domestic violence

By RAMONA SALGADO, Ranger Reporter:

On October 26, AC held a free informational event discussing how to get help if you find yourself in a domestic violence situation. The event was held at the Downtown Campus.

Opening the night, a special guest spoke to the audience about her personal experience with domestic violence. The very emotional speaker talked of the importance of getting out of domestic violence situations, and how her personal decision to do so has bettered the lives of her and her children. She also discussed her struggle to make the first move and get help.

Afterwards, a panel of local community advocates gave information on emergency placement homes and counseling for victims. The panel also included attorneys who gave information on how to receive legal help concerning domestic violence. A Hispanic community advocate also participated in the panel and gave statistics on violence and how a language barrier often keeps someone from filing reports.

The panel answered questions from the audience and live tweets, giving everyone the opportunity to engage in discussion. The audience was reminded that domestic violence does not discriminate from sex, race, or economic status. Panel members said domestic violence is an ugly situation and that speaking out against it is important. There is no shame in asking for help to stop the crime.