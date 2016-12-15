Appy to Help | Volunteering

December 15, 2016 The Ranger Feature 0

BY SALVADOR GUTIERREZ, Ranger Reporter:

You may think it’s not worth the time to get involved in the community because it doesn’t pay like a normal job. However, there are several benefits that volunteering offer that no other job can.

The satisfaction of incorporating service into your life and making a difference in your community are some of the benefits that you will get from volunteering.

However, volunteering is even easier with the help of some apps. We are more than Appy to present you with some apps that will help you to find ways to contribute to your community and the world.

The main goal of this app is to increase volunteering worldwide by developing a social network to help nonprofits, communities, and volunteers manage and promote their efforts. In this platform, people and organizations can connect and share.

 

This app is powered by The American Red Cross. With this app, users have the power to save lives in their hands. Find nearby Red Cross blood drives, schedule appointments, earn rewards, and create or join a lifesaving team.

 

The FreeRice App for iPhone tests the user’s vocabulary skills while donating grains of rice through the World Hunger Program. The app has collected 77 billion grains in three years.

 

This is the most adorable adoption app. Users can search, share and view photos of more than 1,500 dogs, cats and other pets available for adoption.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*