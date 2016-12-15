Appy to Help | Volunteering

BY SALVADOR GUTIERREZ, Ranger Reporter:

You may think it’s not worth the time to get involved in the community because it doesn’t pay like a normal job. However, there are several benefits that volunteering offer that no other job can.

The satisfaction of incorporating service into your life and making a difference in your community are some of the benefits that you will get from volunteering.

However, volunteering is even easier with the help of some apps. We are more than Appy to present you with some apps that will help you to find ways to contribute to your community and the world.