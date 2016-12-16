Winter break arrives

By FRANCISCO CANCHOLA, Ranger Reporter:
As the fall semester comes to an end, students across campus are planning to binge watch their favorite Netflix series and catch up on sleep throughout winter break.
Steven Samaniego, a nursing major, will use this time off to catch up with friends he has neglected during the semester. “The amount of work assigned to nursing students is never ending, which makes it impossible for me to have a social life during the semester,” Samaniego said. Though Samaniego’s priority is to regain his social life, catching up on sleep will be the first thing he does after completing his last final.
Binge watching shows on Netflix is another common pastime during the break. “This break, my goal is to complete all seasons of ‘Shameless,’” said Camille Livingston, a biology major. “I’m very excited about sleeping in, my eight o’clock was killing me!”
As you stock up on sleep, catch up with friends and finish the latest episode of your favorite show, remember it is important to get it out of your system before the Spring semester, which begins January 17, 2017.
Leave a Reply