Amarillo College wins national Bellwether Award

By LIBBY GIBSON, Ranger Reporter:

Amarillo College learned Jan. 31 that the college won a national award. AC was awarded with a Bellwether Award at the 2017 National Policy Summit and Futures Assembly in Orlando, Florida.

Bellwether Awards recognize colleges that uphold outstanding programs and practices. AC beat out 3,000 applicants to obtain the award in the “Planning, Governance, and Finance” category for the institutional initiative. The prize recognizes AC’s “No Excuses Poverty Initiative” that includes the institutions’ food pantry, social services, mentoring program and other student success measures.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, AC president, said he is proud and grateful to everyone who made this possible, noting in an email to college staff, “Congratulations to you and all of Amarillo College. Together, we won the Bellwether Award for our unified commitment to our students. I am so proud of you and this college. Truly – WOW.”