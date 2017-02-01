AC actors win acclaim

By CLAIRE EKAS:

Jan. 28 and 29, TheatreAC performed at the Texas Educational Theater Festival at Moody Gardens Convention Spa & Hotel in Galveston.

During the festival, five students, Tatyana Alexander, Brock Burton, Alastair Ramirez, Marie Southern and Chris Tarver interviewed with multiple universities from across Texas and the nation. Four of these students participated in the general auditions for more than 40 universities as well as the TETA Founders Scholarship.

Marie Southern won the Founders Scholarship for Higher Education candidates in Theatrical Design/Technology/Management. Additionally, Southern received 15 callbacks from various universities. Brock Burton earned 14 callbacks from Design/Tech programs while actors Alastair Ramirez and Chris Tarver received 9 and 10 callbacks for performance programs from various universities.

TheaterAC could not be more proud of their soon-to-be graduates as they move forward in their education, said Ray Newburg, theatre program coordinator. Newburg urged students, faculty and staff to congratulate the theatre students on their weekend achievements.