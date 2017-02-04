Literary magazine accepting submissions

By BRIANNA ALTAMIRANO Ranger Reporter:

Attention all poets, writers and photographers. Amarillo College’s literary magazine “The Freelancer” is now taking submissions for the annual publication.



The AC English department publishes “The Freelancer.” It started in 2004 and is published every spring.

“We have always accepted a variety of writing from AC students, faculty and staff,” Margaret Netherton, English professor and “Freelancer” founder, said.

Each submission becomes the property of “Freelancer” until after publication of the issue. All submitted work must be original and unpublished.

This year the English department is working with the art students to help redesign the cover. The magazine will be published later this spring.

Each submission should be an electronic copy and submitted to Bryant Manning – bmanning@actx.edu or Joshuah O’Brien – jobrien@actx.edu. The first place winner gets $75. Second and third places earn $50 and $25. The deadline for submission is Feb. 14.