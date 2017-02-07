AC graduate Thomas Bannister killed in car crash

By EMILY PRISK, Ranger Reporter:

On Sunday, Feb. 5, an AC graduate name Thomas Bannister was killed in a car crash.

Thomas Bannister, also known as Bake Bannister, worked as a Physician’s Assistant in Borger at High Plains Family Medical.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bannister crashed head-on with another driver, Steven Ray, around 15 miles North of Amarillo. It is believed by officials that Bannister veered into the northbound lane, resulting in the collision.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Ray was airlifted to a hospital for his injuries. Bannister, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.