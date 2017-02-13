Student Speak | Travel February 13, 2017 rangeradmin Opinion, Student Speak 0 If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? Kassidy Winegeart, nursing major. “To Switzerland just to see the Alps.” Demetrius Allen, business major. “To Las Vegas to gamble and walk down the strip and take pictures.” Darcy Watson, agribusiness major. “To the Netherlands due to the rich history of the area.” Jordan Kent, teaching major. “To China, just the different cultures interesting and their sushi would be better than Amarillo’s.” Amarillo CollegeopinionStudent speakstudentsthe rangertravel
