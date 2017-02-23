AC hiring freeze lifted

By LIZ MOORE, Ranger Reporter:

On the evening of Feb. 22, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he was exempting the state’s community colleges from the statewide hiring freeze. The only Amarillo College positions that remain under the freeze are those funded by the Perkins Grant.

Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, AC president, sent out an email to faculty and stated his gratitude for the staff working together during the freeze. He said that the community colleges across the state worked together to make their voices heard to the governor.

The AC Board of Regents went to Austin to express concerns about the freeze and share AC success stories.

“I am grateful for the manner in which you all worked within the hiring freeze,” Lowery-Hart told employees in his email.