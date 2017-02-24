Candidates vie for board

By JENNA GIBSON, Ranger Reporter:

Three spots are up for grabs on the Amarillo College board of regents. The board has nine voting members and three of the seats are up for re-election this year. Two people are running for re-election; six others have entered the race. The board of regents is the governing body of the college and oversees all of the institution’s policies, functions and budget. The election will be held May 6 of this year.

The candidates are:

• Jay Barrett – 53, running for re-election, is the principal of Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning at Amarillo ISD.

• Michele Fortunato – 65, running for re-election, is a retired attorney and current AC board chairwoman. She has been a board member since 2004.

• Sally Jennings – 61, Amarillo College and University of Texas graduate with a degree in business, is an independent investor.

• Daniel Martinez – 62, Oklahoma Panhandle State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, is a financial adviser at Dale Buckner, Inc.

• Danny South – 55, AC graduate with an associate degree in electrical engineering, is a building inspector and owner of American Inspection Services.

• Thomas Warren III – 18, high school student and editor of an independent online newspaper is a senior at San Jacinto high school.

• Alfonso Zambrano – 32, Angelo State University graduate with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University as well as a juris doctorate from Texas Tech, is a corporate lawyer.