EDITORIAL:

As spring approaches, you may feel bombarded with weight loss programs, diet tips, exercise regimes and the pressure to make 2017 the year you trade in your chips and Netflix-binging for kale smoothies and gym-going. We at The Ranger are here to tell you it’s time to wave good bye to these unnecessary pressures.

Eating well and exercising regularly should be something you desire to do because you want to be the best, healthiest version of yourself. The desire to treat your body well should not be out of guilt as you flip on the TV, chips in hand, only to see a Jenny Craig ad.



A good diet and fitness routine is a vital habit to have to perform well as a person and a student–but with that being said–balance is key. If you want to eat kale all day and run mile after mile, by all means go ahead. If you want to watch Netflix all day and eat an entire pizza, go ahead–we won’t stop you.

Your wellness is up to you. Listen to your body. Provide yourself food that fuels and satisfies you. Allow yourself food you crave–we are talking about balance here. Take responsibility for how you look and feel. Don’t blame others if you are feeling a bit sluggish after a week of eating pizza and ramen.

It is important to get to know your food. Be accountable for what you are putting in your body. Read labels, do research, try omitting certain things from your diet or get tested for food allergies. Make being aware of how you treat your body internally and externally a priority.

Maintaining your healthy lifestyle and having balance does not have to be–and should not be–a chore.

Eating well does not have to be costly. Rice, quinoa, beans, spinach and potatoes all carry great health benefits at a low cost. If you are not feeling up to cooking, even Taco Bell offers healthy and budget-friendly options.

We implore you to take control of how you treat your body. You decide what makes you feel best. So go ahead, sit down to watch Netflix and eat some chips–or down a protein smoothie and head to the gym–it’s up to you.