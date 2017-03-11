Dance Floor Theory offers training tips, teaches leadership

By SAL GUTIERREZ, Ranger Reporter:

Over the first weekend of March, a group of AC students traveled to Channing, TX to attend the first leadership retreat of 2017. Facilitator of the Swift Kick program, Melissa Ruiz, conducted the leadership retreat.

Officers and members from different AC student organizations, such as Student Government, Film Club, the Finishers and Student Media were taught tactics and strategies to get more students involved in the different organizations.

The “Dance Floor Theory program” was created to train student leaders to fight apathy and create an atmosphere of inclusion and fellowship.

Director of Student Life Amber Brookshire said that another retreat will be held in the fall semester. “The date has not been set yet, but it will be some time in October or maybe early November.”

• This is the fourth year AC has sponsored a leadership retreat.

• Last year’s retreats were conducted by leadership trainer Ryan Penneau.

• The retreats are hosted at Talon Point Retreat Center, a division of Panhandle Children’s Foundation.