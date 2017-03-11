Drugs found on campus

By CODY MCGEHEE, Ranger Reporter:

At approximately 1:43 p.m. Friday, March 2, the Amarillo College Police Department was notified of the smell of marijuana coming from the men’s locker room in the Carter Fitness Center. When officers arrived, they found a locker with a backpack containing an ID. Officers located the owner of the bag in the building and proceeded to search the bag.

They found small baggies, a scale and a bag of marijuana weighing 13.9 ounces. ACPD then wrote the man a citation for possession of marijuana. The owner of the bag and contents was then written a criminal trespass warning and is now unable to access any Amarillo College property.

“Sometimes we will go months without these kind of calls,” Officer Derek Judd said. “This is the second one inside a month for me, and this is the fourth one inside this month for the entire department.”

If you see something, say something.

To report drugs on campus or speak to an officer, contact ACPD by calling (806) 371-5911.