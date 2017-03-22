Ziggy’s Virtual Viewpoint | YouTube star cooks ‘Nerdy Nummies’

By CODY McGEHEE, Ranger Reporter:

Ready for something sweet? Well, what I have in store for you this week will satisfy that craving for nerdy sweets. This week we are going to take a look at Rosanna Pansino.

This American baker, actress and YouTube personality knows how to make your party or family event fun with some nerdy foods.

Her YouTube channel is where she pursues her interest in cooking that was inspired by her grandmother, and her show is what she is most well known for.

She was encouraged by a few of her YouTube friends to start the channel. “Nerdy Nummies,” as her show is most commonly known, features different ways to bake. She orignally started the channel to help become more comfortable in front of a camera.

She has uploaded more than 100 cake, cookie and cupcake recipes onto her channel. Just about all of her tasty creations are based off of characters and objects from various video games, tv shows and more.

Pansino has been featured in some small roles on episodes of “Parks and Recreation” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” She was also a finalist on Season 2 of VH1s “Scream Queens” where she won a role in one of the “Saw” films. She also starred in Disney Channel’s “Bizzardvark” as herself.

This fun YouTuber is one to see if you haven’t already. With more than seven million subscribers and an average of 75 million views per month on her videos, I can guarantee you will find a community that is positive and uplifting when it comes to nerdy sweets.

Until next time, make sure you keep your parties and family events nerdy and we hope to see you at the next convention.

You can find her on YouTube under the username “Rosanna Pansino.”

