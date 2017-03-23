Student Speak | Skipping class

March 23, 2017 rangeradmin Opinion, Student Speak 0

What are some reasons you skip class
and how often do you skip?

Beatrice Nahoza, nursing major:  “I don’t skip class. If you want to be successful you cannot skip. That is why I go every day”

 

Jeanette Vega, education major:  “I always go to class all the time, because it’s super important to get every piece of information you can get.”

 

Taylor Rangel, biology major:  “Yes. Sometimes I skip class to make up homework for another class. It just depends on which one is more of a priority.”

