Student Speak | Skipping class March 23, 2017 rangeradmin Opinion, Student Speak 0 What are some reasons you skip class and how often do you skip? Beatrice Nahoza, nursing major: “I don’t skip class. If you want to be successful you cannot skip. That is why I go every day” Jeanette Vega, education major: “I always go to class all the time, because it’s super important to get every piece of information you can get.” Taylor Rangel, biology major: “Yes. Sometimes I skip class to make up homework for another class. It just depends on which one is more of a priority.” Amarillo CollegeclassopinionskipStudent speakthe ranger
Leave a Reply