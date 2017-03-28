2017 Freelancer selections announced

The following creative works have been published in this year’s Freelancer literary magazine.

These poems, essays, short stories, and artworks will be on display from Friday, April 7 to Friday, April 28 in the Amarillo College Common Lobby Art Gallery. The opening event on April 7 from 6pm–8pm will feature special introductions of the artists and writers, as well as performances by the Amarillo College Delta Psi Omega theater students.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the 2017 Freelancer, on stands now at Amarillo College.

Poetry

Joseph Holmes, “Autobituary,” “Avoiding Ash”

Danny Le’Roy, “Faith and Fairy Tales”

Gregory Rohloff, “On the Black,”Gliding Past Time”

Aaron Akins, “Empty Spot”

Madison Gatlin, “Teach Me (How To)”

Noah Chase, “The Long March with No Return”

Taylor Weldon-Kargel, “I Met the Devil in the Desert”

Chaharra Gilman, “All the Same”

Laquory Jones, “The Fire Igniter”

Prose

Stevi Breshears, “Smoke Break” (3rd Place Prize Winner)

Keeley Bahn, “My Starry Night”

Amber Pearson, “The Long Dark Hallway””

Cheyenne Chambers, “1862” (2nd Place Prize Winner)

Essays

Phillip Fowler, “A Teaching Savant”

Lindsey Underwood, “Maya Angelou: The Epitome of a Young Rape Victim?”

Gregory A. Vaught, “El Teatro Alhambra”

Ben Elsey, “The Lithuanian Purge: Stalin’s Silent Massacre”

Charlie Clark, “In Defense of the Final Chapters: An Examination of Huck Finn”

Nicole McGee, “The Power of Passion”

Rachel Huebner, “Ruta Sepetys’ Colorful Language” (1st Place Prize Winner)

Jordan Sims, “The Jilting of Granny Weatherall”: A Biblical Parable”

Leslie Ledoux, “The Healing”

Taylor Parton, “Cloak and Flagon”

Alex Velasco, “Thank You for Your Service”

Common Reader

Robert McKown, “Damaged”

1st Place

Shance Siegeler, “Flashback to Loneliness”

Honorable Mention

Art

Kristine Osario, Frida Kahlo

Casey Ball, Insect Machine

Jordan Bryant, The Pilgrim (Peru)

Adrian Ibarra, Maria

Grace Madsourivong, Mona de Guru

Monique Mitchell, The Fighter (Cover Image Selection)

Jamie Yellowtail, Flower

Alexander Cano, Art is not what you see…

Makayla Ksor, Ma Bell