Pantry serves those who hunger for help

By JALYNN VINSON, Ranger Reporter:

Amarillo College’s students may find themselves having to choose between spending their last $20 on gas to fill up their tank, or buying groceries to feed their family; however, there’s a solution to this ongoing problem for students that’s close to their daily routine.

“The AC food pantry benefits students by providing food to help with any food insecurities that they may be experiencing. The students are able to access our food pantry twice a month if needed,” Jordan Herrera, director of social services, said.

The food pantry at AC’s Washington Street campus is located in the Ware Student Commons in the Advocacy & Resource Center, and is available to students Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Donations of non-perishable food and toiletries are also welcome.

“The limit of what students can take depends on the item, such as food and other toiletries, however, students can fill a bag during each visit,” Britney Amaro, a sonography major, said.

Many students receive assistance such as financial aid and food stamps, so they might receive paid tuition and a monthly check for groceries, however, for some this may not be enough to meet their needs. Alicia Pruett, a mass media major, said the food pantry’s resources help ease her worries about providing meals for her family.

“I would have to say that it helped me with making ends meet at the end of the month, trying to make my food dollar go further,” Pruett said. “It’s good to know that there are some resources here on campus to be able to help. Especially since the state doesn’t take into effect the rising cost of food.”

“It’s amazing to know that many students across several of our AC campuses are familiar with the AC food pantry. It’s been wonderful to see how the food pantry has evolved since it first started. We are happy to see the increase in visits each month because this lets us know that this is not only important but it’s something that our students need,” Herrera said.

“I tell all students, mostly adult students with children, about the food pantry. They are in the same boat I’m in. They’re needing help and don’t know who they can turn to,” Pruett said.