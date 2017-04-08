Don’t be a chump

By SENTORA RODRIGUEZ, Ranger Reporter:

Spring break has come and gone, and it seems like there are fewer people attending class. The last eight weeks of the semester really separate the serious students from the slackers. It is difficult once the weather gets nice to sit in a classroom, and even harder when you are tired and burned out. Dr. Deborah Harding, Amarillo College psychology professor, said a burn out results from a variety of factors, including poor sleep and poor nutrition.

“Working and trying to go to school, poor study habits, lacking time and money management skills and lacking social support are all examples of things that leave us feeling overwhelmed and exhausted,” Harding said.

“All of these factors lead us to experience symptoms such fatigue, depression and sadness, anxiety and even panic, as well as the sense that we just don’t care anymore.”

So what are some things students can do to get themselves through these last eight weeks? Vanessa Salas, a business administration major, said to always remember why you go to school, keep that in the back of your head and finish strong.

“Keeping myself focused on pretty days when I can be on the patio at Ruby’s is hard,” Salas said. “I know more of those days are to come with no worries of school once I complete my degree.”

Alex Fairbanks, an engineering major, says his advice is not to let yourself slack off and make sure you are mentally prepared for class.

“Make sure you are going to bed at a decent time,” Fairbanks said. “If you go to bed early, you can wake up early.”

Harding says there are many things students can do to get themselves through the spring slump. The Counseling Center and the Student Resource Center can help with study skills and time management. Harding also says to make sure you are getting plenty of rest and try to exercise daily.

“Take a 20 minute walk or even pull some weeds,” Harding said. “There are lots of ways to get exercise.”

Harding says to also review your goals. Write out the reasons you want an education and remind yourself of the prize at the end of the tunnel.

“Getting an education is not easy,” Harding said. “If this were easy, everybody would have a degree. Hang in there.”