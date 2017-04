465 students and faculty from across the nation attended the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) National Collegiate Conference in St. Louis on April 6-9. AC students competed in various competitions and took home 1 first place, 3 second place, 1 third place, and 1 honorable mention award.

The students who attended were:

Cody Case

Zackery Newbill

Christopher Coffee

Andrew Flores

Eric “Rufus” Martinez

Bianca Urias

Marshal Homfeld

Karri Bolton