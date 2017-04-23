AC budget breakdown

By JALYNN VINSON, Ranger reporter:

Each student’s tuition and fees go toward supporting the budget of the college, but this is not Amarillo College’s only source of funding. College revenue comes from three main sources, local property taxes (28%), state appropriations (21%) and tuition and fees (36%), according to Steve Smith, AC vice president for business affairs.

All of the money goes toward the college’s overall operating expenses, which are divided as follows: