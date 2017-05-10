Students make many sacrifices on the path to college graduation. Ivan Del Val reports on how having a branch campus in Hereford is allowing students from all over the area to meet their goals.
Students make many sacrifices on the path to college graduation. Ivan Del Val reports on how having a branch campus in Hereford is allowing students from all over the area to meet their goals.
Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Nice story, Ivan. I’m no video package expert, but I think the variety of shots, including the Amarillo campus, driving on the highway (glad you didn’t have a wreck) and sitting in the car all worked together well.